Bigg Boss OTT, Day 3 written updates: Pratik Sehajpal-Akshara Singh are first Boss lady and Boss Man!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT is getting crazier day by day. On Day 3, the day started with another fight and drama between the housemates, on one side where Shamita Shetty was seen making a point that housemates are using her food items which are officially sent by the Bigg Boss in her name as they are gluten free items, and made indirect comment at Akshara Singh.

Akshara was seen making her point, that she is not getting enough food to eat but she hasn’t complaint about it and so even Shamita should avoid making such comments about her or any other housemates.

She even plans to go on ‘annshan’ as she got so pissed with the topic. Later, Neha Bhasin asks her to take her gluten free items and not to all this.

In the second half, we saw ace matchmaker Sima Taparia in the house where she asks few questions from all the connections of the house and also gives them few tips in order to make their bond a little stronger than others.

Later, Bigg Boss gives all housemates a task to rank themselves in the category of 1 to 6 on the basis of their connection and their rapport in connect with their partner.

While, the housemates fails to give rankings to each other as they fight for particular number. It was Sima whose final rankings made the housemates a little unhappy.

It was Akshara and Pratik whose connection was the strongest as per Sima’s vision and Zeeshan Khan and Urfi Javed were the paired at the sixth position according to her list.

While Bigg Boss declares Akshara and Pratik the new captains of the house, they were even asked to distribute the household duties among everyone.

While everyone agreed to their thing, it was Divya who was extremely upset with the decision and also refused to listen to Pratik in terms of following the duties.

