Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal-Neha Bhasin are new connections!

Bigg Boss OTT is getting into a new week, with new task and new connections. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT is getting into a new week, with new task and new connections. 

Yes, you read that right!

The new week started off with a new task which is Game of Hearts. In the task, the female connection had to give heart to the male contestant and can make a new connection or can stay back with their original connection. 

While there were some connections who continued their journey together and there were two connections who decided to part their ways. 

ridi

Those two connections were Neha Bhasin and Millind Gaba and Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh. While initially Pratik accepts Akshara’s heart but breaks it later. Not once but TWICE.

bhasin

Later, Neha also approached Pratik as a connection and there comes a twist in the tale. 

Pratik accepted Neha’s heart and a new connection was formed.

Later, Akshara approached Millind and said, “Mujhe pata hai Gaba mere liye kya hai aur mein Gaba ke liye kya hu. Hum aur Gaba bahut ache dost hai….I know I am a fighter & I will push Gaba too for the same as a friend.”

So finally two fresh connections are formed. They are out on a new journey, let’s see what these connections have in store for the viewers. 

For more details, stay tuned and stay connected. 

 

