Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal celebrates with boyfriend Varun Sood, Rannvijay Singha - Watch

New Delhi: Reality show queen Divya Agarwal is ecstatic post her win at Bigg Boss OTT. Divya was the only contestant who had no connection in the house and was fighting her battle all alone and that too with great dedication.

Celebrating Divya’s win her mentor and brother Rannvijay Singha shared a video on his Instagram expressing his happiness over the win.

He wrote, “The trophy is home. @divyaagarwal_official won!! Thanks a ton to all of you for voting for her! So proud of @varunsood12 @harmansingha @akshitasood @sartajsangha @esha_bhuchar @prince_agarwal_ and all Divya’s friends who were doing all the hard work from outside too!

For the unversed, Divya won the trophy of the first season, it was Nishant Bhat who became the first runner-up with Shamita Shetty becoming the second. Raqesh Bapat got evicted at 4th position with Pratik Sehajpal becoming the first confirmed contestant of the Bigg Boss 15. He was the one who took the suitcase and decided to quit the show in order to enter the Salman Khan show.

Bigg Boss 15 will be hosted by Salman Khan and will premiere from October 2. The show will have some big names to it and so it will interesting to see who will be making a comeback at the Bigg Boss 15 from the Karan Johar hosted show.

After Pratik, the buzz is strong that Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal will be making her way to the Bigg Boss 15 house. Well, only time will tell… till then stay tuned.