Breaking: Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi, 46, dead while working out at gym

NEW DELHI: Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi, who was a popular face in television film industry and appeared in several shows including 'Kkusum' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay, breathed his last on Friday. According to reports, the actor passed away while he was working out at a gym.

He is survived by his wife and their two children.

Celeb photographer Viral Bhayani shared the news of his sudden demise, writing, "Shocking news about actor #siddhantsuryavanshi who was earlier known as Anand Suryavanshi. According to the early news that we got is that he had an heart attack while working out in the gym. We have lost a lot of young people this year. Don't know why this is happening as he was always so fit as had met him several times with his wife Alesia. Condolences to his family. OM Shanti."

Siddhaant had changed his named from Anand to Siddhaanth Surryavanshi recently.

He had been a part of several TV shows like 'Sufiyana Ishq Mera', 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na', 'Waaris', 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and others. He was last seen in Zee TV show 'Kyu Rishton Mein Katti Batti'.