'Breathe: Into The Shadows' trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen present an intense web series. Forget blinking for 2.5 minutes

New Delhi: The much-anticipated trailer of Amazon Prime Video's 'Breathe: Into The Shadows', starring Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen, released on Wednesday. It is intense, gripping and promises to be a thrill ride with its story plot and drama.

'Breathe: Into The Shadows' narrates the story of Avinash and Abha Sabharwal's (Abhishek and Nithya) and their missing daughter child. Avinash is bent to find his daughter which hence pushes him towards the dark world of crime. A masked man asks him to murder a few people if he wants his daughter back.

Meanwhile, Amit Sadh returns and takes over his duties as Kabir Sawant, the cop. The surprise element - Kabir Sawant is behind bars for reasons yet to be unfolded. He later asks Avinash to help in solving the kidnapping mystery, but little does he know that Avinash has been given some other assignment by the kidnapper.

Watch the trailer of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' here:

'Breathe: Into The Shadows' marks Abhishek and Nithya's debut in the digital world. Saiyami Kher also plays a pivotal role in the web series.

Director Mayank Sharma has co-written the series with Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Arshad Syed.

'Breathe: Into The Shadows' will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 10.