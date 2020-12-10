Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors trailer stars Pankaj Tripathi, Kirti Kulhari and Anupriya Goenka - Watch

New Delhi: After the stupendous success of Criminal Justice last year, Hotstar Specials is set to launch the next chapter in the franchise titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. And guess what? Madhav Mishra aka Pankaj Tripathi returns for what is deemed as the toughest case of his career.

Reprising their roles in the show are actors Pankaj Tripathi and Anupriya Goenka as Nikhat Hussain. Kirti Kulhari takes centre-stage with her portrayal of Anu Chandra. The makers have dropped the trailer online.

Watch Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors trailer here:

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors features an ensemble cast including powerhouse talents Deepti Naval, Mita Vashisht, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jisshu Sengupta, Shilpa Shukla, Pankaj Saraswat, Ayaz Khan, Kalyanee Mulay, Ajeet Singh Palawat, Khushboo Atre, Tirrtha Murbadkar and others.

"Anu has been the most challenging character of my career till date. With relatively lesser portrayals of female-criminals on screen, I had to think about how I wanted this character to appear on-screen - even when the odds are against her, she does not lose her dignity and maintains a stoic silence. It’s a compelling story that will leave you guessing till the very end– It’s a great binge-watch", said Kirti Kulhari.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios, this 8-part courtroom drama series has been directed by Bollywood’s Rohan Sippy, Arjun Mukerjee and written by Apurva Asrani; and is set to launch on December 24, 2020, in 7 languages on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

“It’s heartening to know that Madhav Mishra made such an impression on audiences that the makers brought him back for the second chapter – I hope that I can live up to the expectations! What I love about this character is his humility and quirk that cuts through intense moments with such humour and grace. Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is a gripping show from start to finish and I think will be an eye-opener for many", said Pankaj Tripathi.