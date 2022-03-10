हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shamita Shetty

Did Bigg Boss OTT sweethearts Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat breakup? Here's the truth

Bigg Boss fame Shamita Shetty, in a new post, addressed the breakup rumours surrounding her relationship with actor Raqesh Bapat.

Did Bigg Boss OTT sweethearts Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat breakup? Here's the truth
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress and Bigg Boss fame Shamita Shetty has rubbished breakup rumours with her beau Raqesh Bapat in her latest Instagram post. The stunning actress shared a screenshot of a news article stating that she and Raqesh had called it quits due to differences between them.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case as Shamita Shetty confirmed that her relationship with actor and painter Raqesh Bapat is going strong and steady. In her latest post, she wrote, "We request you’ll to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There’s no truth in this. Love and light to everyone."

Check out her Instagram post:

shamita

Shamita Shetty met Raqesh Bapat during their stint in Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT. The two fell in love during the show and since then have been going strong. Raqesh was also present at the finale of Bigg Boss 15 to cheer for Shamita Shetty.

The duo also performed dances on romantic songs together during the finale.

