Did You Know: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary used to do anchoring in eleventh grade to support her family financially

New Delhi: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most-talked-about contestants in the latest season of Bigg Boss. The actress who shot to fame with the Colors television show, Udariyaan, has one of the strongest fan bases among the contestants of the show and is performing phenomenally.

Recently, in a conversation with one of her co-contestants, the actress revealed the inspiring story of how she started off her career, and it’ll surely leave you inspired! Read on to know what she said!

Priyanka in one of the live feed videos was seen sharing her interesting life story, and how she never thought she’d end up in the film industry. In a free-wheeling conversation with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot, the actress said, “Kabhi socha ni tha ki mein is industry me aungi. Humari family me se koi bhi nahi tha film industry me. Maine anchoring shuru ki jab mein eleventh me thi, ghar valon ko financially support karne ke liye". (I never thought I’d end up in this industry because none of my family members are part of the film industry. When I was in my eleventh grade, I took up anchoring to support my family financially”.

Reacting to her inspirational story, and how she climbed her way to success, Shalin said, “Yeh toh bahut hi acha hai yaar, wow! Apni family ko shuru se hi support karte rehna, bahut badhi cheez hoti hai”. (This is actually a very h big deal. To be supporting your family from the very start is a great thing).

The actress is known for her strong-headed nature, winning hearts with her ace performance on the show.