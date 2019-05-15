Dish TV India brings best plays from around the world, launches 'Rangmanch Active' with Zee Theatre

In continuation of its efforts to widen its content offering, Dish TV India Limited launches 'Rangmanch Active' - an ad-free theatre-on-demand service for both its brands; DishTV and d2h. 'Rangmanch Active', is a unique service in partnership with Zee Theatre, a business vertical of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd that brings close to 100 theatre plays with a variety of actors, stories and genres to the doorsteps of consumers. The service is available to all subscribers free for the first 7 days upon subscription and post that at INR 75 per month only on channel no. 356 on DishTV & 214 on d2h.

Under Rangmanch Active service, the audience can enjoy performances from the best of India's theatre artists such as Sumona Chakravarti, Jim Sarbh, Ratan Rajput, Ira Dubey, Sonali Kulkarni, Vikram Gokhale, Varun Badola, Ashish Vidyarthi and many others. Popular Indian theatre shows such as Purush, Sakharam Binder, Chokher Bali, Vaastav, Hamidabai Ki Kothi and many more will be available on the newly launched active service.

Along with Indian plays, viewers can also enjoy adaptations of renowned international plays such as Pygmalion, Magnificent 7, Counter Offence, Raid and Kansas that were handpicked from countries like USA, UK and Hungary. Besides plays, viewers can watch unseen backstage stories, exclusive interviews with theatre veterans and much more.



Commenting on the launch of this exciting new service, Mr. Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited, said, "Entertainment industry in India is going through an evolution and is seeing a rise in story-telling. Our new service is aimed at bringing our audiences closer to the classical format of entertainment i.e theatre plays, on both our platforms. We're excited to partner with ZEE Theatre to bring to life the best of theatre plays on television screens across the country."

Commenting on the occasion, Ms Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer - Special Projects, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, "Currently, India is at the crossroads of a content revolution, bringing together technology and storytelling and taking inspiring and pertinent art forms to people. At Zee Theatre we are not only reviving forgotten Indian stories but also bringing contemporary narratives to newer audiences. Our partnership with Dish TV India Ltd is another milestone in our journey to bring the country's most pertinent stories to it's most popular medium."

'Rangmanch Active', a 24x7 service will be available at just INR 75 per month in both Hindi and English languages. Additionally, the service will be available for a free preview trial period for 7 days.