Dish TV India launches 'Shorts TV Active' on DishTV and d2h platforms

Keeping up the promise of providing unique content and quality entertainment to its subscribers, Dish TV India Limited, world's largest single-country DTH Company today announced the launch of a new value-added service 'Shorts TV Active' in partnership with ShortsTV, the world's only TV channel dedicated to short movies.

With the launch of this new service, customers can now enjoy an uncluttered ad-free HD films packed with 10000+ premium movie titles. The service is available at a nominal subscription price of Rs.59+ taxes per month.

With the focus on leveraging short films to expand reach among Indian viewers, the Shorts TV Active' service will offer up to 7000 short films, including 600 renowned, award-winning Indian movies to all its subscribers. Under the new service, the subscribers can access some of the spectacular award-winning and Oscar-nominated short films like Adnyat, The School Bag, Dark Brew, Juice, Skin, Late afternoon and many more. The service will feature short content across different genres like animation, fiction, comedy, drama etc. The international library includes Oscar shorts, Cannes shorts, Bafta shorts, Sundance shorts etc and similarly, the Indian library includes Large Short Films, Pocket Films, Terribly Tiny Tales, Whistling Woods and Humara movies.

Commenting on the launch of new service, Mr Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited, said, ''We are delighted to launch the unique short content service 'Shorts TV Active' which will offer award-winning & international short movies on DishTV & d2h platforms. We, at Dish TV, have always aimed at continuously bringing new engaging content for our audiences. Going further on that route, we have partnered with Shorts TV to offer this unique valued added service. This service is meant for the segment of our viewer base that prefers to consume entertainment in small format. We hope to continue on our path to provide the best of entertainment to our customers.''

Commenting on ShortsTV's explosive growth in India, Mr Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive of ShortsTV, ''ShortsTV is pioneering a new type of entertainment in India - highest quality movies from leading Indian and international talent but in short form. Indian audiences and filmmakers are consuming and producing short films like never before and we're thrilled to be bringing the world's best short entertainment to the Dish TV and d2h platforms. Subscribers are in for a real treat – from side-splitting comedies to heart-wrenching romance, hair-raising thrillers and award-winners from around the world, we've got it all!''

The 'Shorts TV Active' service is available at channel number 135 on both DishTV and d2h platforms. To avail this service or avail more information, a subscriber can give missed call at 18005682535 for DishTV and 18003150135 on d2h platform.