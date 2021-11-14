Disha Parmar turns ‘Kashmir ki Kali’, hubby Rahul Vaidya is awestruck

New Delhi: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actress Disha Parmar and singer husband Rahul Vaidya are spending some quality time together in Kashmir. The duo jet off to the picturesque location on November 10 to celebrate Disha’s birthday. The actress turned 29 years old on November 11. The two have been constantly sharing stunning photos and videos from their vacation on their social media handles to keep their fans updated. In the latest video shared by the couple, Disha becomes ‘Kashmir ki Kali’ by wearing a Phirin with traditional Kashmiri jewellery and Rahul also wears a black satin robe and sings “Taareef Karun Kya Uski” for his wife.

Check out the adorable video:

Close friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin took to the comment section to shower love on the couple. “End bhai end,” wrote Aly with laughing emojis - hinting at the end of the reel when Rahul affectionately hugs Disha calling her “meri Kashmir Ki Kali”. “Kya lag rahe ho,” commented Jasmin.

Disha also shared photos of herself and Rahul enjoying the Shikara ride in Dal Lake, Srinagar.

Earlier, the Bigg Boss 14 alum took to Instagram to write a loved-up post for Disha on her birthday. “There’s only one girl who I could have married and that’s you! From proposing you last year same date to celebrating this day today with you as ur Husband has been just so beautiful.. Be blessed always as you are .. Happy Birthday @dishaparmar,” wrote Rahul.

Rahul and Disha got hitched on July 16 this year. The singer proposed to Disha on national television on her birthday last year during his stint on Bigg Boss 14. Later, Disha entered the reality show during Valentine’s Day and said yes to him.