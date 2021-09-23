Disha Parmar wishes ‘Love of her life’ Rahul Vaidya Happy Birthday with romantic photos - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Disha Parmar wished her singer husband Rahul Vaidya ‘Happy Birthday’ with a mushy post on Instagram. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain2 actress wrote that feels lucky to have got Rahul. The singer turned 34 years old on Thursday (September 23).

“Happy Birthday to the Love of My Life! Am lucky that i got you! @rahulvaidyarkv,” Disha captioned her post. In the photos from the Maldives, the actress can be seen tightly hugging her husband. Disha can be seen wearing a trendy orange co-ord set whereas Rahul is dressed in a t-shirt and shorts in the photo.

Earlier, the newlyweds were papped at the airport leaving for their trip.

Disha and Rahul became national sweethearts after the singer, who was a contestant and also a finalist in Bigg Boss 14, confessed his love for his girlfriend Disha on national television. Rahul also proposed marriage to Disha on TV.

After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, the two would often be photographed together and to their fans' joy they tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on July 16.

Disha is currently seen on TV playing Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, opposite actor Nakuul Mehta whereas Rahul was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s hosted adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11- where he was one of the finalists.