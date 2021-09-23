हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar wishes ‘Love of her life’ Rahul Vaidya Happy Birthday with romantic photos - Watch

Rahul Vaidya turned 34 years old on Thursday (September 23). He is currently vacationing in Maldives with wife Disha Parmar.

Disha Parmar wishes ‘Love of her life’ Rahul Vaidya Happy Birthday with romantic photos - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Disha Parmar wished her singer husband Rahul Vaidya ‘Happy Birthday’ with a mushy post on Instagram. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain2 actress wrote that feels lucky to have got Rahul. The singer turned 34 years old on Thursday (September 23).

“Happy Birthday to the Love of My Life! Am lucky that i got you! @rahulvaidyarkv,” Disha captioned her post. In the photos from the Maldives, the actress can be seen tightly hugging her husband. Disha can be seen wearing a trendy orange co-ord set whereas Rahul is dressed in a t-shirt and shorts in the photo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)

Earlier, the newlyweds were papped at the airport leaving for their trip.

Disha and Rahul became national sweethearts after the singer, who was a contestant and also a finalist in Bigg Boss 14, confessed his love for his girlfriend Disha on national television. Rahul also proposed marriage to Disha on TV.

After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, the two would often be photographed together and to their fans' joy they tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on  July 16.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)

Disha is currently seen on TV playing Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, opposite actor Nakuul Mehta whereas Rahul was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s hosted adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11- where he was one of the finalists.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Disha ParmarRahul VaidyaHappy Birthday Rahul VaidyaBade Achhe Lagte Hain 2Khatron Ke Khiladi 11Bigg Boss 13
Next
Story

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan leaves contestant puzzled with question 'more difficult than Rs 7 crore'

Must Watch

PT8M22S

Bollywood Breaking: Secret fitness mantra of Katrina Kaif, video goes viral