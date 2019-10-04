close

Disha Vakani

Disha Vakani to return as Dayaben on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and it's confirmed!

Disha took maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl last year. 

Disha Vakani to return as Dayaben on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and it's confirmed!
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The ardent fans of longest running sitcom on television 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' can now heave a sigh of relief as their favourite Dayaben is set to return to the show. And guess what? No one will replace Disha Vakani.

Disha will be making her comeback to the show after almost two years as she was on a maternity break. The news has been confirmed by producer of the show Asit Kumarr Modi.

He told Timesofindia.com, “We are positive that Disha will make a comeback on the show as Daya. It might take a month’s time. Time and again, we have been asking her to be back on the show. However, she wasn’t ready and told us, ‘Meri beti abhi chhoti hai, how can I leave her alone?” But now, she seems to have made up her mind to make a comeback”.

“Disha and the production house never had any negative conversations in the past. We were always insisting on having her back on the show. We have tried to push the story for two years without Dayaben, but we definitely want her back on the show”, he added.

This comes after months of speculation over who will replace her on the show. After several names popped up, looks like now the original Dayaben aka Disha Vakani will once again hold the fort and entertain the masses.

Disha took maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl last year. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.

 

