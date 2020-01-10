Drop everything and witness greatest shows of all time as the clock strikes 10, only on Zee Café!

Weeknights are about to get exciting! Science fiction that blurs the lines of reality. Feuds and scandals rife enough to burn down the house. Stories so haunting, you're sure to get the chills. Zee Café, one of the leading English entertainment channels, brings shows that are the “Greatest Of All Time.” When the clock strikes 10, it's time to stop what you are doing and hang out with the greatest, weeknights on Zee Café, available with the Zee Prime English Pack. As the sun goes down, viewers will now be in for an exciting ride with shows such as the IMDB 7.4-rated 'Star Trek: Discovery', IMDB 7.3-rated 'Dynasty' and the IMDB 8.2-rated 'Penny Dreadful'.

The Primetime Emmy award-winning series 'Star Trek: Discovery' follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms. The series revolves around one Starfleet officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.

With a classic interplay of wealth, power and privilege, here's the story of America's two wealthy families at odds in the People's Choice Awards-Winning series 'Dynasty'. In the modern reimagining of the classic prime-time show, the series features two woman Fallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies), daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington (Grant Show) and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal at loggerheads, exposing the dark underbelly of a corrupt world.

In 'Penny Dreadful,' a frightening psychological thriller, some of literature's most famously terrifying characters – including Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray and iconic figures from the novel Dracula, all brilliantly reimagined in a whole new light – have become embroiled in Victorian London. The Emmy®, Golden Globe® and BAFTA® nominated series was created, written and executive produced by three-time Oscar® nominee John Logan (Hugo, The Aviator, Gladiator) and executive produced by Logan's Desert Wolf Productions, along with Oscar winner Sam Mendes (1917, American Beauty) and Pippa Harris (Revolutionary Road, Call The Midwife), both of Neal Street.

