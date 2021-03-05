Eijaz Khan shares mushy pictures with Pavitra Punia, she responds 'I love you Khansaab'

NEW DELHI: Bigg Boss 14 couple Pavitra Punia and her boyfriend Eijaz Khan have been inseparable ever since the duo met each other after stepping out of the reality show. In fact, their social media accounts are proof of it. Eijaz recently took to social media to make another declaration of love for his lady love Pavitra.

On Thursday, Pavitra celebrated the milestone as she hit one million followers on Instagram. To celebrate the big moment, the 'Mayanagari-City of Dreams' actor recently posted mushy candid selfies of himself and Pavitra on his Instagram handle.

In the photos, Eijaz is seen wearing a blue T-shirt while Pavitra dons a maroon top and completes her look with a beautiful red lipstick. The couple was all smiles and Eijaz is even seen lovingly kissing Pavitra’s forehead in one of the photos.

In the caption, Eijaz poured out his heart in one line, he wrote, "I love you one million. Shine on baby." His ladylove Pavitra was quick to comment and replied, "I love you Khansaab."

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan started dating after they met in Bigg Boss 14. Initially, they would get into fights during the show but the hostility soon dissipated and now only love remains!

In terms of work, Pavitra is currently playing a lead character named 'Timnasa' in fantasy television show 'Balveer Returns'. On the other hand, 'Kkavyanjali' and 'Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa' fame actor Eijaz Khan has no known upcoming projects.