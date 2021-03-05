हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan shares mushy pictures with Pavitra Punia, she responds 'I love you Khansaab'

Pavitra Punia recently celebrated a milestone as she hit 1 million followers on Instagram and to celebrate the big moment, Eijaz posted some mushy candid selfies of them on his Instagram handle. Eijaz and Pavitra met on Bigg Boss 14 and since then have been inseparable. 

Eijaz Khan shares mushy pictures with Pavitra Punia, she responds &#039;I love you Khansaab&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bigg Boss 14 couple Pavitra Punia and her boyfriend Eijaz Khan have been inseparable ever since the duo met each other after stepping out of the reality show. In fact, their social media accounts are proof of it. Eijaz recently took to social media to make another declaration of love for his lady love Pavitra. 

On Thursday, Pavitra celebrated the milestone as she hit one million followers on Instagram. To celebrate the big moment, the 'Mayanagari-City of Dreams' actor recently posted mushy candid selfies of himself and Pavitra on his Instagram handle.

In the photos, Eijaz is seen wearing a blue T-shirt while Pavitra dons a maroon top and completes her look with a beautiful red lipstick. The couple was all smiles and Eijaz is even seen lovingly kissing Pavitra’s forehead in one of the photos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Eijaz Khan (@eijazkhan)

In the caption, Eijaz poured out his heart in one line, he wrote, "I love you one million. Shine on baby." His ladylove Pavitra was quick to comment and replied, "I love you Khansaab."

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan started dating after they met in Bigg Boss 14. Initially, they would get into fights during the show but the hostility soon dissipated and now only love remains!

In terms of work, Pavitra is currently playing a lead character named 'Timnasa' in fantasy television show 'Balveer Returns'. On the other hand, 'Kkavyanjali' and 'Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa' fame actor Eijaz Khan has no known upcoming projects.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Eijaz KhanPavitra PuniaBigg Boss 14Eijaz Khan girlfriendeijaz khan marriage
Next
Story

Friends reunion special: David Schwimmer reveals filming to start next month

Must Watch

PT1M6S

Breaking News: Grenade attack on a police car in the Kupwara district