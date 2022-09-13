Emmy Awards 2022: Michael Keaton bags first-ever Emmy for ‘Dopesick’, ‘The White Lotus’ wins BIG; check full winners list

New Delhi: The 74th Emmy Awards started on a high note this year. While ‘Succession’ topped the nominations count with 25, comedy-drama ‘The White Lotus’ received the maximum number of nominations (20) in the limited series. Till now, ‘The White Lotus’ has won four awards with Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett bagging Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor awards in limited series category. ‘Batman’ star Michael Keaton also bagged his first-ever Emmy for ‘Dopesick’ in Best Actor, Limited series category.

Here’s the full winners list -

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Amanda Seyfried, 'The Dropout'

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Michael Keaton, 'Dopesick'

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Sheryl Lee Ralph, 'Abbott Elementary'

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Brett Goldstein, 'Ted Lasso'

Supporting Actress, Drama

Julia Garner, 'Ozark'

Supporting Actor, Drama

Matthew Macfadyen, 'Succession'

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, 'The White Lotus'

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, 'The White Lotus'

Variety Talk Series

'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver'

Variety Sketch Series

'Saturday Night Live'

Reality Competition Program

'Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls'

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special

Mike White, 'The White Lotus'

Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

Mike White, The White Lotus'

Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

'The Beatles: Get Back' (Disney+)

Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

'George Carlin’s American Dream' (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' (HBO)

Outstanding Variety Special, Pre-Recorded

'Adele One Night Only' (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

'The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show' (NBC)

Where to watch?

Emmy Awards 2022 are streaming live in India on Lionsgate Play from September 13, 5:30 AM.