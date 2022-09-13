NewsEntertainmentTelevision
EMMY AWARDS 2022

Emmy Awards 2022: Michael Keaton bags first-ever Emmy for ‘Dopesick’, ‘The White Lotus’ wins BIG; check full winners list

The 74th Emmy Awards are currently going on in Los Angeles to honour the best in American prime time television. While Michael Keaton won his first-ever Emmy award for Best Actor for 'Dopesick', 'The White Lotus' has won four awards till now. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 07:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Emmy Awards 2022: Michael Keaton bags first-ever Emmy for ‘Dopesick’, ‘The White Lotus’ wins BIG; check full winners list

New Delhi: The 74th Emmy Awards started on a high note this year. While ‘Succession’ topped the nominations count with 25, comedy-drama ‘The White Lotus’ received the maximum number of nominations (20) in the limited series. Till now, ‘The White Lotus’ has won four awards with Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett bagging Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor awards in limited series category. ‘Batman’ star Michael Keaton also bagged his first-ever Emmy for ‘Dopesick’ in Best Actor, Limited series category.  

Here’s the full winners list -   

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie 

Amanda Seyfried, 'The Dropout'

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie 

Michael Keaton, 'Dopesick'

Supporting Actress, Comedy 

Sheryl Lee Ralph, 'Abbott Elementary'

Supporting Actor, Comedy 

Brett Goldstein, 'Ted Lasso'

Supporting Actress, Drama 

Julia Garner, 'Ozark'

Supporting Actor, Drama 

Matthew Macfadyen, 'Succession'

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie 

Jennifer Coolidge, 'The White Lotus'

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie 

Murray Bartlett, 'The White Lotus'

Variety Talk Series 

'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver'

Variety Sketch Series 

'Saturday Night Live'

Reality Competition Program 

'Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls'

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special 

Mike White, 'The White Lotus'

Directing for a Limited Series or Movie 

Mike White, The White Lotus'

Documentary Or Nonfiction Series 

'The Beatles: Get Back' (Disney+) 

Documentary Or Nonfiction Special 

'George Carlin’s American Dream' (HBO) 

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series 

'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' (HBO) 

Outstanding Variety Special, Pre-Recorded 

'Adele One Night Only' (CBS) 

Outstanding Variety Special (Live) 

'The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show' (NBC) 

Where to watch? 

Emmy Awards 2022 are streaming live in India on Lionsgate Play from September 13, 5:30 AM. 

Live Tv

Emmy Awards 2022Emmy Awards 2022 LiveEmmy Awards 2022 nominations

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA Video
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!
DNA Video
DNA: When stuck in a jam, the doctor ran to save the life of the patient
DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction