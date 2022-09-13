Emmy Awards 2022: Michael Keaton bags first-ever Emmy for ‘Dopesick’, ‘The White Lotus’ wins BIG; check full winners list
The 74th Emmy Awards are currently going on in Los Angeles to honour the best in American prime time television. While Michael Keaton won his first-ever Emmy award for Best Actor for 'Dopesick', 'The White Lotus' has won four awards till now.
New Delhi: The 74th Emmy Awards started on a high note this year. While ‘Succession’ topped the nominations count with 25, comedy-drama ‘The White Lotus’ received the maximum number of nominations (20) in the limited series. Till now, ‘The White Lotus’ has won four awards with Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett bagging Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor awards in limited series category. ‘Batman’ star Michael Keaton also bagged his first-ever Emmy for ‘Dopesick’ in Best Actor, Limited series category.
Here’s the full winners list -
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
Amanda Seyfried, 'The Dropout'
Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
Michael Keaton, 'Dopesick'
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Sheryl Lee Ralph, 'Abbott Elementary'
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Brett Goldstein, 'Ted Lasso'
Supporting Actress, Drama
Julia Garner, 'Ozark'
Supporting Actor, Drama
Matthew Macfadyen, 'Succession'
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie
Jennifer Coolidge, 'The White Lotus'
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, 'The White Lotus'
Variety Talk Series
'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver'
Variety Sketch Series
'Saturday Night Live'
Reality Competition Program
'Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls'
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special
Mike White, 'The White Lotus'
Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
Mike White, The White Lotus'
Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
'The Beatles: Get Back' (Disney+)
Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
'George Carlin’s American Dream' (HBO)
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' (HBO)
Outstanding Variety Special, Pre-Recorded
'Adele One Night Only' (CBS)
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
'The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show' (NBC)
Where to watch?
Emmy Awards 2022 are streaming live in India on Lionsgate Play from September 13, 5:30 AM.
