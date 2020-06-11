हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3

Entertainment news: 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3' was challenging, reveals director

He describes the lead cast of Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdip Punjj as his "dream" team.

Entertainment news: &#039;Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3&#039; was challenging, reveals director
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The audience has given thumbs-up to "Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3", but helming the new season was not easy, confesses director Abhijit Das.

"There was a lot of pressure. I had to do the maximum amount of homework for this (season). It is one of Ekta Kapoor's biggest franchises and it has a legacy I had to live up to. The challenge is always greater when you are handling such a franchise. To keep the interest alive, to do justice to the characters, and make it edgier keeping with the new age -- everyone in the team is looking at you to deliver better than the earlier seasons," Abhijit told IANS, about directing the third season of the show.

He describes the lead cast of Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdip Punjj as his "dream" team.

"They are my dream come true. This is my third venture with Gurdip. We worked together in 'Sanjivani' and a short film on the lockdown. She is fun to work with. It's effortless doing a scene with her," he said.

"Mona is a delight as an actor. She surrenders completely. I have seen very few actors who can give different minute nuances of emotions just by expressing," he added.

Speaking of Ronit, Abhijit shared that he is no less than a surprise package.

"Ronit was a surprise every time I did a scene with him. He created a new dark and debauched Rohit Mehra. It was good on paper. Jaya Misra's creation of the twisted Rohit Mehra was a far cry from (what the character was in) the first two seasons. But what Rohit brought to the table was something else. His voice. The stubble. The way he walked. It was all him. We would work on scenes and remove dialogues, for he would deliver all the words without saying anything. He is one of the most intelligent actors I have worked with," Abhijit said.

Tags:
Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3Ronit RoyMona SinghGurdip Punjj
Next
Story

TV actress Nupur Alankar seeks financial aid, Renuka Shahane requests people to help her
  • 2,86,579Confirmed
  • 8,102Deaths

Full coverage

  • 72,91,484Confirmed
  • 4,13,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M19S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day