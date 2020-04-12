हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Office Office

Entertainment news: Pankaj Kapur-starrer 'Office Office' to re-run amid coronavirus lockdown

The show stars Pankaj Kapur as retired schoolmaster Mussaddi Lal Tripathi and narrates his struggles to get work done in corrupt offices in a satirical manner.

Entertainment news: Pankaj Kapur-starrer &#039;Office Office&#039; to re-run amid coronavirus lockdown

Mumbai: Even as talk has been rife all through Saturday that the ongoing COVID-19 induced lockdown is likely to continue for two more weeks, there is good news for couch potatoes.

Given the good response to the re-telecast of several old popular TV shows among new-age audiences, the channel has decided to re-run its hit sitcom "Office Office".

The show stars Pankaj Kapur as retired schoolmaster Mussaddi Lal Tripathi and narrates his struggles to get work done in corrupt offices in a satirical manner.

On hearing the news of the show's return, actor Deven Bhojani, who played a pivotal role in the show, got nostalgic.

"It's a great feeling that 'Office Office' is coming back. We made the show in 2001-2002, and after almost two decades it will go on air again. The show is still relatable the way it was then. It is about how a common man suffers when he needs to get something important done amidst the offices of corrupt people.

"In the period of lockdown, when the whole world is going through tension, pain and sadness, the re-run of 'Office Office' will divert their minds and bring smiles to their faces. I myself am looking forward for such a show," Bhojani said.

Tags:
Office OfficePankaj Kapurcoronavirus lockdown
Next
Story

TV stars unite to pay tribute to BR Ambedkar on birth anniversary
Corona Meter
  • 8356Confirmed
  • 715Discharged
  • 273Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M29S

Watch: Women constable chose to serve the country