Hustlers

Entire cast of 'Hustlers' including Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B revealed

Will Ferrell and Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam McKay are producing the project alongside Lopez and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. 

Entire cast of 'Hustlers' including Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B revealed

Washington: Putting all speculations to rest, the entire star cast of the upcoming crime comedy-drama film `Hustlers`- written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, has been revealed. According to Entertainment Weekly, STX Entertainment has released several first-look video teasers on Instagram which highlighted the leading actors including Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lizzo, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles.

Highlights from the individual video clips included Lopez writhing around in cash, Wu sassily brandishing a credit card, Cardi dancing in giant crystal pasties, Lizzo sliding down a stripper pole, Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart cuddling a kitty, Keke Palmer intensely sipping from a glass.

Director Scafaria -- who previously directed `Nick and Norah`s Infinite Playlist` and `Seeking a Friend for the End of the World` -- adapted her screenplay `The Hustlers at Scores,` which revolves around the story of real-life group of ex-strip club employees who join forces to scam their wealthy Wall Street clients out of money.

Will Ferrell and Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam McKay are producing the project alongside Lopez and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. 

 

Tags:
HustlersJennifer LopezCardi BHollywood
