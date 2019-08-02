close

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes always wanted to be part of dance show

Nach Baliye 9 has former and current couples putting their best foot forward and making an attempt at winning the title and a grand prize money of Rs 50 lakh. 

Mumbai: "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" actress Erica Fernandes says she has always wanted to be a part of a dance show, and she is getting to live her dream on "Nach Baliye 9".

Erica and Parth Samthaan will make a grand appearance on the dance reality show, which also has other popular names from television competing with each other to win the title.

"I always wanted to be a part of a dance show and it happened with 'Nach Baliye'.' It's one of the most glamorous and biggest dance reality shows on Indian television and I didn't even blink before saying yes to be a part of it," said Erica. 

"Will the audience get to see more of us on the show remains to be seen."

