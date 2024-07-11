Exclusive Bigg Boss OTT 3: Munisha Khatwani Says As A Husband Armaan Malik Was NOT Wrong In Slapping Vishal Pandey

Mumbai: The latest evicted contestant from Bigg Boss OTT 3 is a popular Tarot reader Munisha Khatwani who is called a dignified player of this season till now. Munisha survived only 18 days in the house and is extremely proud of her small yet impactful journey. After her eviction, Munisha exclusively spoke to Zee News about her journey in the house and even shared her two cents on the slap controversy. The Bigg Boss OTT lovers strongly slammed Armaan Malik for slapping Vishal Pandey after his 'Bhabhi sundar lagti hai' on his second wife Kritika Malik. Actors like Gauahar Khan, Kushal Tandon, and others also expressed their displeasure over the physical violence in the house.



When quizzed Munisha about the unfair judgment by Bigg Boss over the slap controversy she had a different point of view and mentioned," I will not say that Bigg Boss decision was wrong, they even asked us to have our opinion about the slap controversy, I will not say Armaan was entirely wrong, he wasn't wrong as a husband but he was wrong as a contestant. Even I am married and there is a possibility that even my husband would react in the same way and hence I gave the benefit of the doubt."



Talking about her equation with Armaan and her family, she added " I even had an issue with Armaan, I didn't have a good bonding with them as a family. With Kritika I still had a good bond, but while I was exiting the show Kritika didn't say bye to me because of my comment on Armaan as I told him he is intimidating, actually there was a language barrier in the show, nobody understood the words I used in the show".

Munisha even hailed Ranveer Shorey as one of the strongest players and mentioned that he has the potential to survive, later added other four to five contestants including Luvkesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, and Shivani could win the show. Bigg Boss OTT 3 is hosted by Bollywood star Anil Kapoor who replaced the superstar Salman Khan in the show.