Fahmaan Khan To Shalin Bhanot - Popular TV Actors Extend Wishes On Eid For Fans

New Delhi: Eid ul Fitr is a religious festival for all Muslims around the world. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which devotees fast from dawn to dusk. This year it is expected to be celebrated on Friday, April 21, or Saturday, April 22. Many celebrities are extending wishes for their fans on Eid ul Fitr. From Fahmaan Khan to Shalin Bhanot, popular TV actors celebrate Eid with their fans.

Shalin Bhanot who plays the role of Ranav in ‘Bekaaboo’ shares, “For me, Eid has multiple meanings, the most important of which is patience because you fast, and that represents control. What I love about Ramzaan is that I see people who have a sense of control over their chaotic lives. Eid is about getting together and everyone on the sets of Bekaboo will be celebrating it. My close friends have a fun-filled get-together every year on Eid. I look forward to sharing delicious food and laughter. May the festival’s noor enlighten our hearts and bring us fulfilment. Eid Mubarak!”

Farman Haider who plays the role of Nityam in ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’ shares, “My childhood is filled with wonderful memories, like getting up early to prepare delectable meals like kheer, chole, various kinds of sharbat, and my personal favorite fruit custard. The joy we experience when our entire family gets together, hangs out with the cousins, and goes out to dinner together is immeasurable. This year because I'm so busy with my shoot, I'll be visiting my hometown for just a day. I'll be helping my mother prepare the daawat and spend some quality time with my loved ones. May our hearts be filled with kindness and compassion, and may we continue to spread love and joy wherever we go. Eid Mubarak!”

Fahmaan Khan who plays the role of Ravi in ‘Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharampatnii’ says, “For me, Eid is all about being thankful for the little joys of our daily lives. I’m grateful to have a loving family and an army of ardent fans. I hope everyone is blessed with the luxury of spending time with their loved ones on Eid. May the mouth-watering delicacies of this day add more flavor to our celebrations. Eid Mubarak!”