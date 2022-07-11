New Delhi: Famous television actress Kavita Kaushik, who is best known for playing Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in the sitcom F.I.R recently confessed how she regrets doing the reality show Bigg Boss season 14.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kavita Kaushik was asked whether she regretted doing the show, to which she replied saying, "Yeah, I do. I had a really bad experience. I still feel sick sometimes thinking about it. I puke and stuff, so yeah."

Bigg Boss 14 was won by Rubina Dilaik with whom Kavita had a massive showdown after which the latter walked out of the show midway. Kavita was the wild card contestant and hogged the limelight after her fight with fellow contestant Eijaz Khan. However, she was back on the show but had a huge verbal fight with Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla.

She courted controversy inside the house for her fight with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Their fights turned uglier after personal chat details were revealed on a public platform.

Kavita made her OTT debut with the crime thriller Tera Chhalaava which comprises a collection of episodes being directed by different persons. The series premiered on Hungama Play on July 7, 2022.