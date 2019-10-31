Former Nach Baliye winner Divyanka Tripathi congratulates season 9 winners Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary

New Delhi: One of the most popular faces on Indian television, actress Divyanka Tripathi dropped a sweet comment on the Instagram picture of Yuvika Chaudhary. What's common between the two? Well, apart from acting, both are winners of dance reality show 'Nach Baliye'.

Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya lifted the coveted trophy in 2017 and were declared winners of the couple dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 8'. The current season 'Nach Balye 9' saw as many as 14 celeb jodis dancing it out on the stage.

Divyanka congratulated the couple and wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS MY WINNERS. Super happy”

Although the grand finale episode will telecast in the coming weekend on November 2 and 3 respectively, reports of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary winning the trophy is already doing the rounds.

Several pictures and videos of the couple holding the winner's trophy and celebrations at Prince's residence are doing the rounds on the internet.