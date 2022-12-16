Gauahar Khan slams MC Stan for using foul language, comes in support of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

New Delhi: The former BB winner and famous actress Gauahar Khan is an active viewer of Bigg Boss. She not only religiously follows the show but also put forward her opinions loud and clear for the audience. She has also been an active feminist voice and does not accept any derogatory comments against women.

The actress was not happy when MC Stan in the latest episode used foul language for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Gauahar showed her anger in her tweet, "We talk so much about respecting women in our country, n yet no man in the house has the courage to speak against someone who says, tu aurat hai tere se toh baat bhi nahi karna, shemDi is how a woman is getting spoken to … n that’s alright ???"

We talk so much about respecting women in our country , n yet no man in the house has the courage to speak against someone who says, tu aurat hai tere se toh baat bhi nahi karna , shemDi is how a woman is getting spoken to … n that’s alright ??? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 14, 2022

MC Stan has previously used foul language in the house and has spoken disrespectfully to women contestants. In one of the episodes, in an argument with Archana Gautam, he said, "Basti ki aunty" and this time with Priyanka he said, "tu aurat hai tere se toh baat bhi nahi karna, shemDi" This repete behavior was been getting ignored in the BB house but Priyanka Paltan and other fans of the show seem to not let it slide this time. The netizens showed their rage by supporting Gauahar and retweeting her tweet.

The fans eagerly wait for WKV for the show host Salman Khan to put an end to the use of foul language against women once and for all.