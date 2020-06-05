Get ready for a thundering line up of movie premieres, this June, only on &pictures

It's that time of the year again when the magical monsoons bring a sense of cheer and comfort. With the charming spirit of this season, there is nothing more comforting than picking up a piping hot cup of tea along with some delicious pakoras while you binge on some power-packed entertainers.

And, as the rains start to pour in, &pictures – Naye India Ka Blockbuster is all set to keep you entertained with an entertainment bonanza. Bringing a perfect mix of comedy, romance, action and drama every weekend this monsoon, the specially curated movie line up ensure to give you a fun-filled experience.

All the movie buffs out there, get ready to enjoy the monsoons with the following blockbuster movies on &pictures this June.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood (Hindi Television Premiere): 5th June at 10 pm'

The Academy award-winning film 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood', brings together a dream team comprising of superstars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. The ninth film from the renowned filmmaker Quentin Tarantino visits 1969 Los Angeles, where an actor and a stuntman make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The movie offers viewers with moments of drama, comedy and a flavour of fame in its story. To witness this epic journey, watch the Hindi Television Premiere on 5th June, Friday at 10 pm.

Dil Juunglee (World Television Premiere): 13th June at 9 pm

Starring Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem, the 2018 romantic comedy revolves around the love and friendship shared between Sumit and Karoli along with the big and small nuances of a relationship. Experience this romantic love story with the World Television Premiere of Dil Juunglee on 13th June, Saturday at 9 pm.

Beyond the Clouds (World Television Premiere): 20th June at 10 pm

Directed by the Academy Award nominee Iranian director Majid Majidi, the movie narrates a heart-warming tale of a brother and sister, and their quest to find happiness despite separation and turbulent times. The film celebrates the little joys of life with Mumbai city as its backdrop. Striking a chord with the viewers with their spectacular performance is the debutante Ishaan Khatter along with Malavika Mohanan. The movie's soul-stirring soundtrack is written and composed by the award-winning musician, A.R Rahman. Witness this beautiful story in the World Television Premiere of Beyond the Clouds on 20th June, Saturday at 10 pm.

Commando 3: 27th June at 8 pm

Get ready to go into an action mode with the third instalment of the finest action franchise, Commando. Directed by Aditya Datt, Commando 3 revolves around Commando Karanveer Singh Dogra who goes undercover with the encounter specialist Bhavana Reddy for an anti-terrorist mission in London. Reprising his role as Commando Karan is Vidyut Jammwal. Along with him, the movie features Adah Sharma, Gulshan Devaiah and Angira Dhar. Get ready to witness this action-packed blockbuster on 27th June, Saturday at 8 pm.

