'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' leads unveil the teaser of new show 'Teri Meri Doriyan'- WATCH

New Delhi: StarPlus has always showcased stories that have garnered immense love from viewers and topped the charts consistently. One such story that has kept viewers hooked is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which is about complicated love, and guess what?! Sai, Virat, and Pakhi present a glimpse of a brand new story of 6 characters who seem to get entangled with one another, through twists of fate, leaving viewers with the question “kiski dor bandhegi kisse/ who will finally get involved with whom”?....

Set in Punjab, there are stunning visuals throughout the teaser video- Right from one of the male leads tying his turban and another one stylishly flaunting his bike, to one of the female leads displaying her skills in pottery, every frame looks thrilling. Given the gripping narrations by the Ghum leads, who present their own perspectives on finding love in a complex world, it will be interesting to see who these 6 characters are… What will their journeys be, and will they find love?... How will their lives get intertwined?.. Will they have to deal with unexpected challenges, in this discovery of love?...

Moreover, having brought us the teaser of the show, the leads of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' were seen sharing their perception of love when asked what is love according to them. While sharing his perception of love, Neil Bhatt aka Virat said "I think it is an internal question. Many people have answered it and tried to explain it. So, it would be a kind of 'Small Mouth, Big talk'. I am also figuring out what exactly is love. I want to sound very poetic, be it like, love is this, love is that. But i genuinely don't know what love is. It's a feeling, I think love is a feeling that you feel when you are secure when you are happy. Your happy space and that happens when you are loved and you have a love for yourself inside, that's when you can give love to others. So for me, love is your happy space, your secured space and in broader terms, I think love is friendship because when you're in your friend circle you are loved and you feel secure. Love is understanding. Love is where peace prevails."

Speaking about the same, Ayesha Singh aka Sai said "Love is too sacred for me to put into words. It's truly much more than that and everyone has their own definition and perception of love. So it is a bit subjective and differs from person to person. StarPlus's upcoming show is one such story where we will see how love finds each other despite the noise and confusion around it. It's going to be very exciting to see how love finds its way."

Adding her view about love and the show Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi, said "Love for me has always been my safe space and love for me always means happiness, family, and a feeling of belonging. StarPlus upcoming show is one such story where we will get to witness 3 different kinds of love stories of 3 different couples."

The viewers have many questions!...

Watch out for Teri Meri Doriyaann coming soon, only on StarPlus!