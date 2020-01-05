हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Golden Globes 2020

Golden Globes 2020: Key television nominations

The Golden Globes will be presented on Sunday at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California.

Golden Globes 2020: Key television nominations
Pic Courtesy: Show still

The Golden Globes for film and television, organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented on Sunday at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California.

Following is a list of key television nominations:

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES
"Big Little Lies" - HBO
"The Crown" - Netflix
"Killing Eve" - BBC America
"The Morning Show" - Apple TV+
"Succession" - HBO

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES
"Barry" - HBO
"Fleabag" - Amazon Studios
"The Kominsky Method" - Netflix
"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" - Amazon Studios
"The Politician" - Netflix

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA
Brian Cox - “Succession”
Kit Harington - "Game of Thrones"
Rami Malek - "Mr Robot"
Tobias Menzies - “The Crown”
Billy Porter - "Pose"

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston - "The Morning Show"
Olivia Colman - "The Crown"
Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"
Nicole Kidman - "Big Little Lies"
Reese Witherspoon - "The Morning Show"

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL
Ben Platt - “The Politician”
Paul Rudd - “Living with Yourself”
Rami Youssef - "Rami"
Bill Hader - "Barry"
Michael Douglas - “The Kominsky Method”

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL
Christina Applegate - "Dead to Me"
Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”
Kirsten Dunst - “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”
Natasha Lyonne - “Russian Doll”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - “Fleabag”

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
"Chernobyl" - HBO
"Catch-22" - Hulu
"Fosse/Verdon" - FX
"The Loudest Voice - Showtime
"Unbelievable" - Netflix 

