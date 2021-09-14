Govinda gets tagged as 'unromantic', asks Kapil Sharma, 'You want Sunita to beat me'?

New Delhi: Actor Govinda recently launched the song 'Tip Tip Paani Barsa' under his music label, 'Govinda Royals'. The actor, along with his wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja, came to 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote his label. Govinda's son Yashvardhan also made a special appearance on the Kapil Sharma hosted show.

On the episode, Kapil asked Govinda to answer a few questions about the way his wife was dressed up for the show without looking at her. However, Govinda was unable to answer questions about her earrings and her nail paint colour. To this, Sunita calls the 'Hero No 1' actor 'unromantic'. Govinda asked the host in jest, "Do you want my wife to beat me?"

When asked about the colour of Sunita’s earrings, Govinda, wittingly dodged the question by asking, "Tere chehre se nazar nahi hatti, nazaare hum kya dekhein (I can’t take my eyes off your face to look at the sights around)."

The question on Sunita’s lipstick shade asked by Kapil, got the cheekiest response both from Sunita and Govinda, leaving the audience in splits. While Govinda wrongly guessed Sunita’s lipstick shade as red, she responds, "Laal hi hai? Aaja choom ke dekh le, beta (It is red? Kiss me and find out)." The lipstick was nude in colour.

To redeem himself, Govinda answers Archana Puran Singh, who says he will not be able to differentiate between lipstick shades. “Maine usme kabhi pada bhi nahi hai, mujhe iske honth se matlab hai (I never got into all that, I only care about her lips).”

While the episode saw the presence of most of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' cast, Krushna Abhishek was missing from the show. Krushna, who is seen playing Sapna on the show, had earlier expressed that he did not adjust his dates for the shoot of this episode as he didn’t want to be part of it. When asked, Krushna told Bombay Times, "I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage.” Reacting to his statement, Govinda's wife and his maami has spoken her heart out for the first time.