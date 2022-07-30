New Delhi: The much-awaited festival of Haryali Teej is observed in different parts of the country by married women seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. This festival brings exuberance and also a chance to celebrate the welcoming of the monsoon. This year, Haryali Teej will be celebrated on July 31, Sunday.

This day is celebrated to welcome the season of monsoon where young girls, as well as married women, actively participate in the festivities. Women observe this fast (vrat) and pray for the long life of their partners.

Various artists on &TV talk about the festival’s significance and celebrations in their hometowns. These include &TV artists Shivya Pathania (Devi Parvati, Baal Shiv), Sapna Sikarwar (Bimlesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai).

Shivya Pathania, Devi Parvati in &TV’s Baal Shiv, shares, "The month is highly auspicious and revered by Lord Shiva’s devotees across the country. The festival celebrates the reunion of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati, the day when Lord Shiva accepted Devi Parvati as his wife. People observe fasts and worship them on this day by holding various pujas. In my hometown, Himachal Pradesh, it is referred to as Hartalika Teej. Women wear green attire, apply Henna (Mehndi), enjoy swings, spend time singing traditional songs and perform rituals by keeping a day-long fast for their husband’s long and prosperous life. There are also some fun mela’s organised by a local politician for youth and children, in which my siblings and I always used to participate. I can relate to the day and its significance even more now that I play Devi Parvati in Baal Shiv's show. I would like to wish all my viewers a very Happy Teej."

Sapna Sikarwar, Bimlesh in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, "Haryali Teej is one of the festivals and traditions that have lasted for generations and continues to exist even during present times in my family. In my hometown, Madhya Pradesh, married women would gather to seek the blessings of Goddess Parvati and keep fast for their husband's well-being. The festival is also celebrated to welcome the monsoon season with songs, dancing, and prayer rituals for good crops. But honestly, what I miss the most after coming down to Mumbai is homemade sweets and snacks like malpua, Khasta kachori, Ghevar, and Thekua that my mother used to cook for this day.”

Vidisha Srivastava, Anita Bhabi in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, “On the day of Haryali Teej in Varanasi, the ambience and vibe here are great. Women are seen dancing, enjoying music, shopping, and meeting each other, which I believe is a perfect way to celebrate any festival. In the city, some ladies’ clubs also arrange skits depicting Shiv Vivah for the day and organise some interesting competitions like applying Mehendi at a certain time or decorating the mandap to later perform puja of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. When I was young, I also enjoyed participating in several competitions. Because this city is also called Shiv Ki Nagri, and there are many Shiv temples here, devotees seek blessings at the temples, which are beautifully decorated during this time. I wish I could have been in the city that day to experience all this again. I wish all the beautiful ladies a very happy Hariyali Teej."



Watch Baal Shiv at 8:00 pm, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 pm, and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 pm, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV!