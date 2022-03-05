हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hema Malini

Hema Malini recites shlokas as she performs aarti for a contestant on Hunarbaaz’s stage – Watch!

On the occasion of ‘mother’s special’, India’s dancing queen Hema Malini will be joining the judge’s panel for COLORS’ ‘Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan’. 

Hema Malini recites shlokas as she performs aarti for a contestant on Hunarbaaz's stage – Watch!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of ‘mother’s special’, India’s dancing queen Hema Malini will be joining the judge’s panel for COLORS’ ‘Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan’. 

The upcoming episode will reveal the ‘Fantastic 12’ contestants of the show and will also be seen celebrating ‘mother’s special’ to appreciate and honour ‘mothers’ for everything that they do for their children. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

All the contestants put forward their best performances, taking the viewers on an emotional ride expressing the value of mothers in their life. Hema had a special surprise in store for the women contestants of group ‘Aath Phoron’. She walked on the stage and blessed them all. 

Later, the bars of entertainment were raised by Akash Singh once again, as he gives a heartfelt performance for his mother. Touched by his performance Hema gets onto stage and makes a lovely gesture by blessing him.

Not only that, she also performed aarti and recited shlokas for him in order to keep him safe from all the negativity. 

Catch these unmissable moments on ‘Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan’ every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on COLORS!

 

