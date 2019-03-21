Here's what Holi means to TV stars

Mumbai: For actors like Tejasswi Prakash and Adnan Khan, Holi is more than just a festival of colours and sweets. It is the time to renew relationships, do away with negativity and express love to dear ones.

"Holi is the time to break the ice and renew relationships," Tejasswi said in a statement about Holi, being celebrated on Thursday.

Actor Adnan Khan considers Holi to be a festival "to burn all negativity and bring positivity

in life".

He has also advised women to "keep an eye for those who want to cause trouble. To be fair to those around, be with the friends you believe".

For actress Helly Shah, Holi is a special day of the year to "enjoy and spend time with those who are close to our hearts".

She is also game for throwing colours at people but with caution.

"If women feel threatened or if anything happens that you're not comfortable with, there are plenty of security, officials and locals who will be there to help you. Just ask," she said.

And if women feel uncomfortable around somebody, actor Manish Goplani says they must let the person know that they do not wish to "make physical contact during greeting each other".

"It's perfectly okay to say no. And if he feels offended, say ‘Bura na mano Holi hai'. I'm sure they'd understand what you're talking about," he added.

Shubhangi Atre is excited about the festival as it's time to "dip in hues of love and trust. That's why the festival of Holi is very special".

For "Naagin" actor Pearl V. Puri, Holi is the day that reminds him of the eternal love of Lord Krishna and Radha.

Actress Roop Durgapal said Holi was the day to express love with colours.