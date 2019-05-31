Hillary, Chelsea Clinton may launch Film and TV Production company

Washington: Hillary Clinton has now turned her focus towards Hollywood, and is likely to launch a film and TV production company with her daughter Chelsea. While a deal has not been settled yet, the new project, according to The Hollywood Reporter, will be focused on stories revolving around women.

If the production company becomes a reality, it won`t be Hillary`s first time in Hollywood. In August, the former Democratic presidential candidate tried her luck in the entertainment industry when she agreed to exec produce `The Woman`s Hour`, her first television project.

Hillary is one of the latest White House occupants to shift their focus to the world of entertainment. Barack and Michelle Obama recently established their own film and TV production company.