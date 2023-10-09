New Delhi: In an unexpected twist, the participation of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17 has turned into a mystery. Previously, there were strong speculations about this power couple joining the show. However, recent developments have left fans and viewers uncertain about whether they will indeed enter the Bigg Boss house.

Actress Ankita Lokhande, loved for her portrayal of Archana in Pavitra Rishta and acclaimed for her fearless role as Jhalkari Bai in Manikarknika: The Queen Of Jhansi, has created a buzz with the possibility of her and Vicky Jain's participation in the highly watched reality show, Bigg Boss. Fans are eager to witness their journey within the Bigg Boss house. However, their involvement in Bigg Boss 17 remains unconfirmed until an official announcement from the show's producers or the individuals themselves is made.

Recent events have sparked intrigue about the upcoming Bigg Boss 17 season, leaving fans eagerly awaiting official updates on Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's contestant status. As the premiere date nears, fans speculate about their participation.