'I'd be upset if he did press the buzzer...,' Angad Hasija on Shalin's decision making in 'BB 16'

New Delhi: Rumor mills are abuzz with the news that Tina's eviction was partly due to Shalin Bhanot's decision.

While there are some fans who ship the two together & are calling out Shalin, the majority of fans are rooting for Shalin for finally doing the right thing. Tina Datta received a lot of flak on the internet after she put down Shalin during her discussion with Salman in the confession room when Shalin was the only real friend she had.

For the uninitiated, as per media reports & the promo that is partially out. Shalin will have to take a call on saving Sumbul & Tina from eviction by losing 25 lakhs from their prize money or letting the house have a fair eviction as per votes. Shalin & Tina share a controversial, questionable relationship that is in the eye of the storm every week & outsiders have come in & also warned Shalin about the game Tina has been playing but Shalin continues to care for and protect her.

Actor Angad Hasija comes out in support of Shalin & his decision hours after Devoleena shared an interesting tweet.

Angad shares,' I wouldn't lie...I've not been following the show regularly but have had a chance to catch up... I've always been fond of Shalin & previously too when everyone called him out for his demand for chicken...I could relate to him. He's definitely a guy who is high on emotions but also is pretty intelligent. He's not the type who's going to go all out talking about his game plans but I can imagine he's had it all planned out in his head. He's a strong contender & anyone who's in the show to win the trophy wouldn't want by any means the prize money to be reduced to almost zero. In fact, I'd be upset if he did press the buzzer. You must never forget you're here for the trophy first, everything else comes later.'

Bigg Boss 16 airs on ColorsTv and Voot app every day. Mon-Fri, 10 pm, Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm sharp. Fans can also stream the 24 hours footage of the house on Voot app any time of the day.