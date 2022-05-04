हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

I'll cast you in my next action film, Farah jokes with Sara Ali Khan

'The Khatra Khatra Show' presents a unique amalgamation of comedy and games as it takes viewers on a fun-filled ride. 

I&#039;ll cast you in my next action film, Farah jokes with Sara Ali Khan
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Choreographer-director Farah Khan took everyone by surprise when she said she would like to cast 'Atrangi Re' actress Sara Ali Khan in her next film. She said this on an episode of 'The Khatra Khatra' Show.

It so happened that during a fun task on the show, Sara had to perform the hook steps of popular Hindi songs played by the hosts Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, but with a hilarious twist.

Upon being unable to recall the hook step of a Bollywood song, Sara got a kick from behind by a statue of her father, Saif Ali Khan. A wave of laughter ensued with the way she jumped on the floor after getting kicked, leaving Farah Khan visibly impressed. In a side-splitting reaction, Farah joked about casting Sara Ali Khan in her next action movie.

'The Khatra Khatra Show' presents a unique amalgamation of comedy and games as it takes viewers on a fun-filled ride. The show streams from Monday to Friday, at 7 pm on Voot and is broadcast at 11 pm on Colors from Monday to Friday.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sara Ali KhanFarah Khanatrangi reSara Ali Khan films
Next
Story

Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' to be back with Season 7, to premiere on Disney+Hotstar

Must Watch

PT11M10S

Raj Thackeray said that mosques have broken the Supreme Court's rule