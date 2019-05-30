close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rohan Mehra

I'm looking at quality, not quantity: Rohan Mehra

The actor is set to make his first attempt at a horror-comedy film.

I&#039;m looking at quality, not quantity: Rohan Mehra
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Rohan Mehra, known for shows like "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and "Bigg Boss", doesn`t want to restrict himself as far as roles and mediums are concerned, but he says his focus is more on quality rather than quantity.

The actor is set to make his first attempt at a horror-comedy film.

"I have opened doors to all types of roles that I can take on. I am currently not restricting myself to anything. Be it a character with grey shades or a funny one, I am willing to experiment," Rohan said in a statement.

"I want my role to be impactful and the turning point in any story that I am part of," he added.

Speaking about his choice of mediums, Rohan shared: "I am looking at quality and not quantity. So be it films, television or web shows, I am open to showcasing my work on any of these mediums."

Tags:
Rohan MehraBollywoodBigg Boss
Next
Story

Nikhil Dwivedi to produce 'Shrimad Bhagwad Mahapuran' on TV

Must Watch

PT3M35S

Watch: Nitin Gadkari, DV Sadanand Gowda take oath as cabinet ministers