New Delhi: Divyansh and Manuraj were announced as winners of talent-based reality TV show India’s Got Talent Season 9 on Sunday (April 17). The beatboxing and flautist duo took home a car and Rs 20 lakh cash prize. Ishita Vishwakarma and Bomb Fire Crew were first and second runner-up respectively. They were awarded a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each. Other finalists on the show were Rishabh Chaturvedi, Bomb Fire Crew, Warrior Squad, Demolition Crew and BS Reddy.



Jaipur’s Divyansh and Bharatpur’s Manuraj came for the auditions with different partners but paired up eventually. Their partnership on the show was a huge hit. They would often leave audiences and judges mesmerised by it. Divyansh and Manuraj’s performances on stage also got them the maximum ‘Golden Buzzer’ from judges Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir.

Both Divyansh and Manuraj are ecstatic about their win. Speaking about the same Divyansh shared in in a statement, “This is revolutionary. I feel that now all the instrumentalists, may it be beatboxers, sitar players, or flautists, will grab the spotlight and feel confident that their dreams can also come true.”

Manuraj added,“Collaborating with Divyansh came out of the blue but the play of fates was such that we have now become the winners of the show where we met. Our win is a win for all the instrumentalists in the country who are still in the background. It’s time to come forward and be recognised for your talent because the Indian music industry is ready and thriving for change. This win is an invitation to musicians to find their sound and make the best of it,” he added.

Arjun Bijlani hosted IGT season 9 also saw Heropanti 2 cast — Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddique in attendance at the grand finale.