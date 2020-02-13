Indian movies dubbed in Spanish mark the highlight of world's 2nd largest literature festival in Latin America

Feria Internacional del Libro (FIL) is the second-largest literature festival in the world; it is held every year in Guadalajara with a footfall of over 1 million people. Last year, for the first time ever, India was chosen as the guest of honour country at FIL.

Zee Mundo - the only Indian channel participated in this festival spanning over 10 days. From Zee Mundo promos running on big screens outside the venue, movies playing inside the venue at the India Pavilion to showtimes in the prestigious Cineforo University of Guadalajara – Zee Mundo caught everyone's attention!

Curiosity brought hundreds of people at the Zee Mundo booth each day! Keeping in mind the nature of the festival, the movies shown were Iqbal, Dangal, Rustom etc. A saree draping session was organized for all the Mexican women at the Zee Mundo booth and the app was downloaded by thousands of people! The movies were very well received by the Mexicans.

Similarly, Zee Mundo entered the interiors of Guanajuato – a countryside town called San Miguel de Allende. This beautiful town was dedicated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site by the United Nations. Zee Mundo organized a film festival here in the most prime location “PLAZA DE ARMAS” with the help of the government. It was attended by over 3000 people in 2 days despite cold weather. The festival showcased blockbusters like “Dangal” and “English Vinglish”. The audience were given popcorn and Zee Mundo tote bags. The movies were very well received by the audience resulting in an increased awareness of Zee Mundo!

Mr Abhishek Avi (Third Secretary, Embassy of India) said, “It was amazing to see yet again how much Mexicans love the Indian culture and content! The warm welcome we receive from Mexico every single time we organize an event proves how big of a market Mexico is for Zee!”