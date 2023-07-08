topStoriesenglish2632734
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BADSHAH

'India's Best Dancer 3' Set Groove As Rapper Badshah Enters

The ‘Tyohaaron Ka Tyohaar’ special episode will further be elevated by the presence of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Badshah – the Judges of India’s Got Talent Season 10. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 06:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'India's Best Dancer 3' Set Groove As Rapper Badshah Enters

New Delhi: The greatness of a culture can be found in its festivals’. And it is this greatness that Sony Entertainment Television’s acclaimed dance reality show India's Best Dancer 3 will bring alive this Sunday with its grand celebration of India’s rich diversity of festivals. The ‘Tyohaaron Ka Tyohaar’ special episode will further be elevated by the presence of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Badshah – the Judges of India’s Got Talent Season 10. 

Amidst this grandeur, the charismatic Badshah will grace the stage, infusing the evening with his musical prowess. With his chart-topping tracks, he will ignite the stage, setting off a dance frenzy as contestants and choreographers join him in a high-octane performance. Brace yourself for an unforgettable experience as the rhythm takes over, and the vibe pulsates with cheer. 

Tune in to "India's Best Dancer 3 this Saturday and Sunday at 8pm only on  Sony Entertainment Television

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded