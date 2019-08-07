Jennifer Aniston recalls her 'Friends' days, says ''I miss that time''

Washington DC: You are not the only one who misses `Friends`. Fifteen years after the beloved sitcom came to an end, Jennifer Aniston reveals she, too, feels nostalgic and "misses that time a lot". The `Murder Mystery` actor opened up about her time at the show in the new Anniversary Issue of InStyle, reported E! News.

The star revealed how she found her confidence while on the show and also said that she "misses getting to be with people" she loves.

"I started to find my confidence when I was on Friends, for sure," she said.

"In a way, being on that show was the ultimate trust exercise. There was comfort in numbers there, so we all held each other up. I miss a lot about that time. Having a job that was absolute, pure joy. I miss getting to be with people I love massively and respect beyond words. So, yes, these days I`m super nostalgic. Anything can make me go, `Aww.` Even retailer Fred Segal, I guess. I don`t know why that one got me," she added.

In fact, there are a lot of things the actor, who played the role of Rachel Green on the show, misses about that decade in general.

"When I think back on the `90s, it makes me nostalgic--period," she explained. "They were simpler times. This is going to sound odd, but there was a sense of safety in the world. We weren`t exposed to as much as we are now. And even if there was just as much s--t going on, we didn`t necessarily have it in our faces 24/7. It was lighter. There was a lot more human connection," the actor added.

As fans will recall, the first episode of the sitcom aired in 1994. While Aniston said the cast was "wide-eyed and bushy-tailed," she also noted they "had no idea what was coming" in terms of the sitcom or their careers.

"I just remember not understanding that this was my life. The level of gratitude, my God," she recalled. Fast-forward to 15 years and 62 Emmy nominations, the show is still one that fans cherish. While viewers are constantly crossing their fingers for a reunion or a reboot, Aniston has fallen in love with new projects, including `The Morning Show`.

Even though the 50-year-old actor described her role as "the hardest job" she`s had so far, she also said it`s served as "a really great reminder" about why she`s in the entertainment business.

"I`m at a place now where I actually feel like I`ve grown up and entered into who I am creatively," she said. "It`s taken me this long to know what I`m capable of. I didn`t always know. I think I used to put a lot of that in the hands of other people. Now I`m taking ownership of it. And you know what? It feels really good," Aniston added.

The sitcom ran for 10 seasons on NBC between 1994-2004 and starred Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry. It followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City.

`Friends` is officially leaving Netflix and will debut on HBO Max in 2020.