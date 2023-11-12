trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687227
Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11: Farah Khan Applauds Aamir Ali's Opening Act, Says 'Hero Toh Hero Hota Hai'

Being known for playing a cop role from Sony Sab TV's popular show FIR, Aamir's opening act was based on a cop avatar as he performed Ranveer Singh's popular dance number "Mera Wala Dance" from Simmba with his choreographer Sneha. 

Last Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11: Farah Khan Applauds Aamir Ali's Opening Act, Says 'Hero Toh Hero Hota Hai' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: As the much-awaited dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 11 has launched its grand premier episode, renowned choreographer Farah Khan showered praise on Aamir Ali for his dazzling opening act on the eleventh season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. While praising Aamir's performance, Farah Khan exclaimed, "Hero Toh Hero Hota Hai," lauding the actor's captivating debut on the dance reality show.

Being known for playing a cop role from Sony Sab TV's popular show FIR, Aamir's opening act was based on a cop avatar as he performed Ranveer Singh's popular dance number "Mera Wala Dance" from Simmba with his choreographer Sneha. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The unveiling of Aamir Ali's performance has already generated excitement and curiosity among fans, with many looking forward to witnessing more of his impressive dance moves and captivating stage presence in the episodes to come on Jhalak Dikhlaja season 11. 

