Jodha Akbar actor Lokendra Singh loses a leg due to high diabetes level

New Delhi: Jodha Akbar and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat had to get one of his legs below the knee amputated due to high blood sugar levels. The actor has been facing financial woes and has been under high stress since the COVID-19 pandemic affected his work, with no significant job offers in hand.

“I could do nothing. I was working so well before the COVID pandemic, work started decreasing a lot and there was a certain amount of financial stress at home,” shared the actor with ETimes.

Lokendra underwent surgery at Mumbai’s Bhaktivedanta Hospital for his leg amputation. Talking about it, the actor revealed, “It all began when I developed a corn in my right foot and I neglected it. It became an infection that percolated into the bone marrow and in no time, had spread in my body. I developed gangrene. The only way to save myself was to get the corned leg amputated till the knee”.

The actor regrets not taking proper care of his health, which led to this tragedy. “I wish I had taken care when my diabetes began about 10 years ago. We actors often have no fixed timings when shooting and our erratic hours of lunch and work have an adverse effect on our health. Add this to the stress. All this leads to diabetes and not if you are fond of sweets,” said the 50 years old.

The actor has received financial help from Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) for his surgery. The actor is planning to get an artificial leg after his wound heals.

Apart from television shows, Lokendra Singh Rajawat, has also been part of films like Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos and Meezaan Jaferi’s Malaal.