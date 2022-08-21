NewsEntertainmentTelevision
The last season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' aired in June this year. The makers are expected to announce the new dates in coming days.

NEW DELHI: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to return with his new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. On Sunday, Kapil took to Instagram and treated his fans with his new look for the upcoming season. As per reports, the comedy-show is all set to go on air from next month. Teasing his new look, Kapil captioned it writing, "New season, new look #tkss #comingsoon." 

In the picture, Kapil appeared to have lost more weight than the last season. He wore a black T-shirt and black trousers. He topped it off with a white blazer, sunglasses and sneakers. His edgy look also featured a new hairstyle. Sharing the picture, Kapil dropped hints in the caption. He wrote, "New season, New look #tkss #comingsoon."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Reacting to the comedian's new avatar, a fan wrote, "Are sir ji, kaise kar rhe ho, ye age ko reverse kaise kar pa rhe ho (How are you able to reverse your age?).” “Anil Kapoor wala Chawanprash Aapko Mil gaya haina (Did you find out Anil Kapoor’s anti-ageing secret?t)," added another fan and compared Kapil with Anil Kapoor. Someone else commented, "Kapil bhai aap toh 10 saal peeche chale gaye ho (You look 10 years younger)."

The last season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' aired in June this year. The makers are expected to announce the new dates. Besides Kapil, the show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, Bharti Singh, and Sumona Chakravarti, among others.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Besides 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Kapil Sharma will also be seen next in Nandita Das' film 'Zwigato'. In the film, he plays the role of a food delivery executive and actor Shahana Goswami plays his wife. It will premiere next month.

 

