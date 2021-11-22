हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma performs THIS special gesture for his superfan, wins over internet!

Kapil Sharma recently replied to a fan on Twitter, inviting him to his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The comedian's connection with his fans has won praise from netizens.

Kapil Sharma performs THIS special gesture for his superfan, wins over internet!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Comedian Kapil Sharma is known for his goofy nature, witty one-liners and always being on his toes which have won him many fans all across the country. But even after gaining immense success and fame, he has always remained humble.

Recently, the comedian proved his down-to-earth nature as he replied to a fan whose daughter was a big fan of the comedian and wished to watch him live.

The fan had taken to Twitter to ask Kapil Sharma to give him and his family to be a part of the comedian's show - The Kapil Sharma Show. 

He wrote, "My daughter first trip to mumbai and she want to love to see your live show ..she loves ur show @KapilSharmaK9  we will leave here from 23 morning .plz give one chace to her n my family to part of your show @KapilSharmaK9  paaji"

To this, Kapil replied, "Brother we r shooting tmrw, Pls send me your contact, someone from my team will contact you n arrange for you, thank you."

Take a look at their conversation:

 

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is a household name with his super successful shows 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' and later with 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

He started off with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus among others and finally got his own show which is now much-loved by viewers. 

Earlier this year, he had opened up about suffering from depression in 2017-18. The host of the hit comedy show - The Kapil Sharma Show, revealed that it was through media reports that he got to know that he was suffering from depression.

Kapil also credited his wife Ginni Chatrath for being her rock during the difficult phase in his life.

