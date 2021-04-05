हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma reveals name of newborn son, this is how fans react

Actor and television comedy show host Kapil Sharma, who welcomed his baby boy with  and Ginni Chatrath on February 1, has finally revealed his name. The actor while replying to a message from Neeti Mohan revealed the name of his newborn son. 

Kapil Sharma reveals name of newborn son, this is how fans react

New Delhi: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma recently turned a year older. And to mark the occasion, the host of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' took to Twitter on Sunday (April 4) to respond to his friends, colleagues and fans' messages greeting him on social media.

Neeti Mohan, who also wished Kapil, asked what he has named his son. She wrote on Twitter, "Happy birthday dearest @KapilSharmaK9 Pahji. Lots of love to you and your family. Ab to baby boy ka naam bata do." Kapil responded to this writing, "Thank you Neeti. Hope ur taking well care of urself. We named him Trishaan."

Well, Kapil who welcomed his second bundle of joy on February 1, has named his baby boy 'Trishaan'. Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath also have a baby girl named Anayra. They tied the knot in 2018 and first became parents in December 2019. According to reports, Kapil has named his son after Lord Krishna.

Kapil Sharma

On the professional front, Kapil is working on a Netflix original for a comedy special but the details of the project has been under wraps. According to reports, the show will premiere on the streamer in 2021 across 190 countries. The date is yet to be announced. 

Kapil has been on a paternity break for the last few months. He is expected to return with a revamped version of his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' later this year. According to reports, the comedy show will make a comeback in May.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kapil SharmaThe Kapil Sharma ShowTKSSKapil Sharma babyNeeti MohanKapil Sharma birthdayGinni Chatrath
Next
Story

Indian Idol 12: Rekha leaves Jay Bhanusali, Neha Kakkar in splits with her reply to question about falling for a married man

Must Watch

PT11M29S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day