Kapil Sharma shares cute photos of Anayra on Daughters Day - Check out

New Delhi: Comedian-host Kapil Sharma shared adorable photos of his baby girl Anayra on Daughters Day (September 26). Kapil took to his Instagram and Twitter account on Sunday and dedicating a post to his daughter wrote, “Happy daughters day #daughters #blessings #daughterlove #happydaughtersday #anayrasharma.” The post received love from Kapil's friends and fans. Aahana S Kumra commented, “She's so cute.”

Kapil Sharma shared three photos of Anayra. In the first picture, the little girl can be seen dressed in a cute yellow kurta and lehenga set, in the second photo Anayra is standing by the pool and wearing trendy sunglasses and in the last photo, she is perched on a bench in a pretty garden. Anayra was born in December 2019 and will turn two years in some months.

Various of Kapil's friends and fans took to the comment section to shower love on Anayra. Actor Karanvir Bohra dropped in three red heart emojis whereas comedian Bharti Singh had dropped multiple evil eye protection emojis and had written ‘rabba’.

Earlier this year, Kapil became a dad for the second time and welcomed son Trishaan. On Father’s Day, the comedian shared a lovely photo of himself with his kids.

“On huge public demand, Anayra and Trishan together for the first time,” Kapil wrote in Hindi in the caption of his photo.

Kapil earlier this year also took a break from his hit comedy show - The Kapil Sharma Show, to spend more time with his family and to be by his wife Ginni Chatrath's side when she gave birth to their second child. Kapil married Ginni on December 12, 2018.

The Kapil Sharma Show returned earlier this month and has had Akshay Kumar, Neetu Kapoor, Govinda, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra as some of the guests on the show.