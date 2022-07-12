NewsEntertainmentTelevision
KARAN KUNDRRA

Karan Kundrra will 'miss' Dance Deewane Juniors, says 'interacting with Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Marzi Pestonji was an honour'!

Karan Kundrra is the exact energy dose that fans of Dance Deewane Juniors love! 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

Trending Photos

Karan Kundrra will 'miss' Dance Deewane Juniors, says 'interacting with Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Marzi Pestonji was an honour'!

New Delhi: Television's famous face and Dance Deewane Juniors host, Karan Kundrra's fan following has increased by leaps and bounds in the last few years. Be it his dashing looks, TV shows, Bigg Boss 15 participation or now hosting a dance reality show - he has done it all! As Dance Deewane Juniors is drawing to its finale, the host and dost of this season is already feeling nostalgic. 

Karan told Zee News Digital, "I am so grateful for my experience as the host of Dance Deewane. From the director to producer and to kids .. they are all responsible for making this one of the most memorable projects I have worked on. Coming and interacting with Neetu ji , Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji on a daily basis was not only an honour but also a lot of fun. I am going to miss hosting this show and will always be grateful for this opportunity."

Not only has he only seen huge growth over the last year like never before, but fashion enthusiasts are also noticing his uber-cool sense of style. Needless to say, Karan Kundrra is the exact energy dose that fans of Dance Deewane Juniors love! And they've been all praises for his zesty hosting style. His bond with veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is also one of the most looked forward to moments on the show.

Fans and followers are also pretty excited about Karan's personal life with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Their jodi is adored by many and together they have several fan pages dedicated to the couple.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor and host is in conversation about upcoming projects and songs with high-end labels.

Karan KundrraKaran Kundrra newsKaran Kundrra showKaran Kundrra girlfriendTejasswi PrakashDance Deewane JuniorsDance Deewane Juniors Finale

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House
DNA Video
DNA: What are the opportunities for India amid growing population?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi on Population -- Is a particular religion behind population explosion?
DNA Video
DNA: Population Explosion -- Who is increasing the population of India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- When will 'one country, one law' be implemented in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Will schools in India become madrasas now?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Why a holiday for Friday prayers?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir