New Delhi: Television's famous face and Dance Deewane Juniors host, Karan Kundrra's fan following has increased by leaps and bounds in the last few years. Be it his dashing looks, TV shows, Bigg Boss 15 participation or now hosting a dance reality show - he has done it all! As Dance Deewane Juniors is drawing to its finale, the host and dost of this season is already feeling nostalgic.

Karan told Zee News Digital, "I am so grateful for my experience as the host of Dance Deewane. From the director to producer and to kids .. they are all responsible for making this one of the most memorable projects I have worked on. Coming and interacting with Neetu ji , Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji on a daily basis was not only an honour but also a lot of fun. I am going to miss hosting this show and will always be grateful for this opportunity."

Not only has he only seen huge growth over the last year like never before, but fashion enthusiasts are also noticing his uber-cool sense of style. Needless to say, Karan Kundrra is the exact energy dose that fans of Dance Deewane Juniors love! And they've been all praises for his zesty hosting style. His bond with veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is also one of the most looked forward to moments on the show.

Fans and followers are also pretty excited about Karan's personal life with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Their jodi is adored by many and together they have several fan pages dedicated to the couple.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor and host is in conversation about upcoming projects and songs with high-end labels.