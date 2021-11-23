हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor reveals Malaika Arora was a strict dance teacher at Kareena's wedding – Watch!

Karisma Kapoor recently shared on India's Best Dancer 2 stage that during Kareena Kapoor Khan's marriage, Malaika Arora was a strict dancer and helped everyone prep for the occasion. 

Karisma Kapoor reveals Malaika Arora was a strict dance teacher at Kareena&#039;s wedding – Watch!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Karisma Kapoor appeared on India's Best Dancer 2 as a special guest along with Suniel Shetty. On the stage, she was seen shaking a leg with her close friend Malaika Arora on the songs like Munni Badnam Hui and Husn Hai Suhana among others. 

While being on the set, she was seen sharing some fun anecdotes from her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s marriage. She said, “During Bebo’s marriage, we had India’s best choreographer in our group and that is Malaika.”

 

She also went on sharing, "Bebo ki shaadi ke time mein bhi so serious. Hum log thoda sangeet practice ho raha hai, hass rahe hai, baatein kar rahe hai and Malla be like, 'Do the step properly, didn't I show you? hilao theek se’ (pointing out at her waist)."

The new promo was shared by Sony TV on their official Instagram handle. While the incident leaves everyone in splits, the judges of the show including Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis were also seen agreeing to the same. 

For the unversed, Kareena and Saif got married on October 16, 2012 and are proud parents of two sons- Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The duo will reunite after their last film together '3 Idiots'.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karisma KapoorMalaika Arorastrict dancerbest choreographerkareena Kapoor marriageSaif Ali KhanIndia's Best Dancer 2
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 15 Day 50 written updates: Wild card entry Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes a dig at Shamita Shetty!

Must Watch

PT6M50S

DNA: Which are the weakest passwords in India?