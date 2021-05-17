हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 registration: Amitabh Bachchan ask 8th question - Do you know the answer?

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's famous quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) season 13 registration process has already begun. It started on Monday and the first question for registering on the show was asked on May 10, 2021. 

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's famous quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) season 13 registration process has already begun. It started on Monday and the first question for registering on the show was asked on May 10, 2021. 

KBC 13 REGISTRATION, QUESTION 8:

Q. Who has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2021?

A. Kamal Haasan
B. Dharmendra
C. Jeetendra
D. Rajinikanth

All those eager to participate must send in their answers before 9 PM tomorrow (May 18, 2021). 

The post shared by the channel telecasting the show. The theme for Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13 is "Koshish", to fulfil one’s dreams by taking all the first step that counts the most.

The selection process is completely digital and users can make use of the SonyLIV app. 

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 11 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC. 

KBC was the first telecast in India back in 2000 and has been running successfully for over two decades on television. 

 

